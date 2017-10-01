Along with action, Akshay Kumar is also known for his comic timing. The Bollywood star says an actor is nothing without comedy.



"Comedy is an art of which imitation and roast are a part of. It's always about the way you perceive the art that makes a difference. I am of the opinion that an actor is nothing without comedy," Akshay said in a statement.



"I have been in so many movies where comedy has been an essential element," he added.



The actor will be seen as 'super judge' on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.



Talking about the show, he said: "I would love for the contestants on the show to make fun of me. I think I would enjoy it thoroughly."



The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which will be aired on Star Plus starting from Saturday, will also feature comedians Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal as mentors.