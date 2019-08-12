News

THIS actor to replace Indraneil Sengupta in Nimki Vidhayak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 08:49 PM

MUMBAI: The show Nimki Mukhiya has made an audience for itself. It went on to make a place in the hearts of viewers, and now the makers will return with its second season called Nimki Vidhayak.

Bhumika and Abhishek Sharma will continue on the show, while Indraneil Sengupta will not be seen in the second season. Indraneil who earlier played the role of Abhimanyu Rai, a BDO officer, will now be portrayed by Pradeep Duhan. Pradeep Duhan was earlier seen in the role of Kabir in Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. 

Tags > Sony TV, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Nimki Mukhiya, Indraneil Sengupta, Abhimanyu Rai, Pradeep Duhan,

