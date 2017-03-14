As an actor you need to break the mould: Sreejita De

Playing the not so quintessential heroine on TV, Sreejita De is making heads turn with her bold avatar as Kavya in Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

The Sphereorigins weekend thriller has been keeping audience hooked on the edge of their seat. And the Bong beauty just made the world gasp with her portrayal of a girl blessed with all royalties but who sticks to the hippie world and is into drugs and guys.

“It was such a big challenge for me to take up this role. TV is all about girls dressed in salwar-kameez and sarees but you need to step out of the mould. The character is very different from what I have done so far in my career. The girl is in constant pressure to prove herself but sadly moves towards destroying her life ahead. I will be seen wearing bold clothes indulging in drugs and all. I think for the first time Indian TV will have an actress in such an avatar.”

With Bengalis known for their cultural richness, we ask if she was shocked to see the fast paced world of Mumbai. “I wasn’t scared as I know how to protect myself. Being quite a grounded person, never have the big bad world frightened me but yes, my dad was really apprehensive. Over time, he too has seen how I have managed to survive and he is much more relaxed now.”

News of Sreejita-Tina Dutta’s catfights during Uttaran days made headlines long back; we ask the lovely girl whether she is being cautious with the other heroine (Surbhi Jyoti) this time. Laughingly she says, “Firstly, it’s been long since Uttaran and now Tina and me are thick friends. As for Surbhi, she is a sweet girl and we have already gelled up well. Having shot outdoors, we got along together.”

As an actor Sreejita feels that she will choose content over commercial success. “Yes, everyone desires for a successful outing but as an actor one craves for good work. Your show might not do well but if you have managed to pull off a challenging role, you will be more pleased.”

The actress, who claims never to be bogged down by ratings, also believes that she is a very personal actor. “I like working on my own style and it gets really difficult for to be binded by a director. I want to show him what I feel about my character first and then take sufggestion. Working upon myself helps me get into the skin of the character much better,” she concludes.

Sreejita, who made her debut with Kasuttii Zindagi Kay has been appreciated for her roles in Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah, Piya Rangrezz, Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi Ho, Uttaran, Miley Jab Hum Tum among more.