As an actor you need to get out of your comfort zone: Ssudeep Sahir

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra’s popular daily Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV is winning hearts with its different story and characters.

Ssudeep Sahir, who is seen as Aditya Jindal, is happy with the feedback that he is getting for his role. He said, “I am really thankful to everyone who is appreciating my role. There is so much of hard work goes into making a show and getting appreciations for the same, gives you a great feeling. I know a viewer who follows the show religiously and told me that his situation is similar to Aditya’s situation and he feels positive and hopeful after watching it. To be able to touch someone’s life like that is an amazing feeling.”

When Ssudeep was asked whether he can relate himself to the character and the story, he added, “Not at all! To be honest, the character and his situation is absolutely opposite to who I am and how things are in my real life. I am an extremely happy man with a great life partner whereas Aditya is a frustrated broken person stuck in a bad marriage. Having said that it is the challenge I like, as an actor you will have get out of your comfort zone and do it convincingly and that’s exactly what I do when I play Aditya.”

Further, he also shared all about his way balancing his professional and personal life. He said, “In today’s time, every profession is hard and demanding but taking out time for your family comes naturally. You automatically take out time if your want to. I know it gets hard sometimes with long schedules and no holidays but still I take out time for family. In fact, spending time with my family really unwinds me. The set of Woh Apna Sa is very positive where everyone gets along well with each other. While Amit Behl brings amazing food on the sets, Buneet, who plays Raj is our official photographer.”

Keep up the good work Ssudeep.