"An actor's life is like labourer's", shares actor Adaa Khan

MUMBAI:The show, ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ will have a new concept and has a new love saga with a fresh take on love and relationships in contemporary times. It is a story of two characters from two different worlds, who have two different professions, two busy lifestyles with extremely busy schedules.

For the very first time two of the biggest professionals- actors and surgeons came on one platform for panel discussion held by the lead pair of Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Kahaan Hum Kaahan Tum’, Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover.



Adaa Khan being one of the panelist, was questioned during the discussion about her life as an actress and how this glamorous world leads to insecurities and how does own cope with that.

Adaa, to this expressed, "I am single and I don't have a partner". Adding to this Adaa said, "Actor's life is a labour job and there were times that my family member is unwell but still had to shoot and complete the telecast and as it is said the show must go on".



Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is all set to go on air from 17th June on Star Plus.