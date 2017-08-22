India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday banned “Triple Talaaq” or instant divorce, practise d by some in the Muslim community, saying it is unconstitutional.

Triple Talaaq is the practise under which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by simply uttering “Talaaq” thrice. It is prevalent among India’s Muslim community majority whom follow the Hanafi Islamic School of law.

Everyone is discussing about its positive and negative impact. Are TV celebs are not behind.

When TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the TV celebs who belong to the Islam community, they gave their opinion about it. Some spoke in favour of the verdict while some displayed a little bit of negativity towards it. Read on:

Anas Rashid – I fully agree to the Supreme Court decision. I would say it is the final verdict and we all should follow that.

Shama Sikander: I feel Triple Talaaq was never really a problem. It is the mentality. People try to sort out superficial things but don’t wish to go deep in the roots of the problem. The thinking/mentality that, one can take/give divorce, just by uttering the word Talaaq thrice is the dilemma. Maybe post the decision people can say Talaaq once and get divorced. Will this stop Talaaq? If it does, then I’m happy with it. It is like you have diarrhoea and you are taking medicine for fever. How will it work?

Sana Amin Sheikh – It’s a very positive decision taken for women by the Supreme Court. Triple Talaaq was used in a wrong way. People didn’t know the meaning of entire process of what Triple Talaaq actually meant according to Islam. People who are uneducated or don’t know Islam well, just followed the norms which is right now prevailing in the society and it has been conventionalised for years. The society always had a mindset that a woman, who is a divorcee, has no future while divorcee or widow remarriages have always been very legal in Islam. People have misused it a lot and I am very happy that now things will happen mutually through the court and the legal authorities. I am very happy with the decision; at least it won’t be misused now.

Iqbal Khan: Supreme Court has banned Instant Triple Talaaq which never existed in Islam. Triple Talaaq is a long process and passes through three stages. For instance, if my wife cheats on me I will give her the first Talaaq that’s like a warning, like giving her second chance. If she repeats the same thing a second time, I will give her a second Talaaq and it would mean our beds have to be separated. And if she repeats it for the third time, I will give her the final Talaaq and we will be separated. People don’t know the real thing they don’t read Quraan and just talk about Triple Talaaq.

Hiba Nawab: It is a good thing that Supreme Court has banned Triple Talaaq. I support the verdict as the woman has to go through a lot of pain and the long procedure of Talaaq.

Mohammad Nazim: I believe in my religion and then in Supreme Court. I have no idea about the news. However what I can say is every religion has its own customs and beliefs. This idea that you can divorce someone just by uttering the word ‘Talaaq’ thrice is completely baseless. How can Supreme Court interfere in a religion? I believe in my religion and then in Supreme Court. It is all politics. Divorce will only take place if you force someone to get married.

Aasiya Kazi: I’m not really a right person to comment about it. I don’t know much about the incident. But all I want to say is that it all depends on one’s belief system. It’s like how some people believe in God or some don’t. People will follow what they want to. The decision will help women legally. I hope it is positive.

Falaq Naaz : It will help women. Honestly, in the name of Triple Talak you can’t really divorce your partner. People are not educated to know that it happens over a time lapse. So yeah, instant triple talak does happen, so it is a good move by the Court. Even in Islam the procedure is mentioned.