Actors turned choreographers on the sets of &TV’s Agnifera

&TV’s Agnifera saw romance at its best when both the couples, Anurag – Ragini and Shristi -Vishesh were seen dancing close to each other on the famous Bollywood track, Janam Janam from the movie, Dilwale at Anurag's birthday party.

While shooting for this sequence, the actors took the celebration too seriously as they took it upong themselves to choreograph the dance.

As per sources, when the actors came to know about the dance sequence, they requested the creative to let them choreograph the whole act. While all of them were engulfed in the performance, they also made sure to help each other with the dance steps. The whole act came as a beautiful package and everyone on the set was amused to see that.

Talking about the same Yukti, said, “We had a blast shooting this sequence. It was slightly challenging for the four of us to be in sync, but we managed just fine. I’m looking forward to seeing the audiences’ take on our performance and hopefully, if they like it, we’re all going to convince our director to give us more opportunities to pull off more such dance sequences.”