Actors underestimated on TV: Kritika Kamra

05 May 2017 06:51 PM

 Actress Kritika Kamra, who is currently seen as Princess Chandrakanta in fantasy drama show "Perm Ya Paheli Chandrakanta", feels actors are underestimated on the small screen.

"It is assumed that if you act on TV, you can only do so much. Actors are underestimated on TV. I want to break that stereotype and that's why I consciously take on other projects too," Kritika said in a statement.

"I have been lucky to get projects on different mediums and I have been able to deliver them successfully. My endeavour is to act in different mediums and show that I have a personality of my own. I want to be known as an actor, not a TV actor," she added.

The Life OK show's makers have given Kritika a bold and feminist touch this time as she will be seen fighting wars. 

Chandrakanta, the Princess of Vijaygarh, takes the responsibility of her kingdom in the absence of her father Jai Singh (Harsh Vashishtha) and turns into a warrior princess.
(Source: IANS)


