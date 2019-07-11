THIS actress is apparently the HIGHEST paid contestant on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is soon set to return to the television screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Season 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. The show is all set to premiere on 19 July. This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting.



The makers teased the audience with promos and the same revealed that ex-couples like Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Singh, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic will be participating in the show while real-life couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are also one of the celebrity couples as participants.



Now, according to a report in Bollywood Life, Anita Hassanandani is the highest paid contestant. As per the source close to the development, the actress was approached for earlier seasons as well but she didn't sign because of some reasons, and this time, makers have offered her a hefty amount and she couldn't refuse the same.



Are you excited to watch Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy groove on the show?