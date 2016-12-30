Actress Barbara Tarbuck dead at 74

Actress Barbara Tarbuck, best known as Lady Jane Jacks from the American TV show "General Hospital", is no more. She died due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), an incurable neuro-degenerative disease.



She was 74.



Tarbuck breathed her last on Monday at her home here, said her daughter Jennifer Lane, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



Tarbuck had also appeared on Broadway and often worked in regional theatre.



She portrayed the character Ingo Rademacher's (essayed by Jax Jacks) mother in "General Hospital" from 1996 until 2010, and also worked in TV shoe "American Horror Story: Asylum".



The actress also appeared on TV shows like "The Waltons", "Dallas", "Police Squad!", "Cagney & Lacey", "The Golden Girls", "Judging Amy", "Star Trek: Enterprise", "NYPD Blue" and "Mad Men".



Tarbuck is survived by her daughter, son-in-law Samuel Chawinga and grandsons Cianan and Cuinn Chawinga.

