THIS actress is everyone's favourite on the sets of Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: Dipti Kalwani's show Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna is being loved by the audiences. Shrenu Parikh aka Janhvi Mittal’s mind games and conniving looks are clicking with the audience. Other than the intriguing sight of Janhvi, we also love this crazy member of the Mittal family. She is none other than Chanda Chachi, who is played by Manju Sharma.

We are totally in love with her character. Her loud makeup, funny accent, and her signature phrase 'types' make us want to watch her more. In addition, she is also everyone's favourite on the sets of Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna. While we adore her character on screen, here are some pictures that she is the most loved person off screen as well.