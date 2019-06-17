News

THIS actress is everyone's favourite on the sets of Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jun 2019 03:50 PM

MUMBAI: Dipti Kalwani's show Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna is being loved  by the audiences. Shrenu Parikh aka Janhvi Mittal’s mind games and conniving looks are clicking with the audience. Other than the intriguing sight of Janhvi, we also love this crazy member of the Mittal family. She is none other than Chanda Chachi, who is played by Manju Sharma.   

We are totally in love with her character. Her loud makeup, funny accent, and her signature phrase 'types' make us want to watch her more. In addition, she is also everyone's favourite on the sets of Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna. While we adore her character on screen, here are some pictures that she is the most loved person off screen as well.  

Tags > Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna, Dipti Kalwani, Shrenu Parikh aka Janhvi Mittal, Chanda Chachi, Manju Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian...

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian Football Sensation - Sunil Chhetri
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days