Actress Jasmin Bhasin got stuck in Kashmir due to heavy snowfall

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 10:08 AM

Actress Jasmin Bhasin had a lovely new year in the worldly heaven of Kasmir valley where she was holidaying with friend Bharti Singh, her better half Harsh and Ali Goni. Jasmin had a great time in the valley and welcomed the new year in a snow-capped Kashmir. Little did she know that her holiday will turn out to be a nightmare. Due to heavy snowfall, Jasmin is stranded in Kashmir as flights are canceled.

She says, ”I am very stressed now as I have a hectic schedule for my new show. But I am in a helpless situation we all have to bow down in front of the mother nature. I have never been unprofessional towards my work but I am stuck now and am not being able to join the shoot that makes me sad.” Jasmin will be seen in two shows this year Khatron Ke Khiladi and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Tags > Jasmin Bhasin, Kasmir valley, Bharti Singh, Ali Goni, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji,

