Actress Jasmin Bhasin got stuck in Kashmir due to heavy snowfall

She says, ”I am very stressed now as I have a hectic schedule for my new show. But I am in a helpless situation we all have to bow down in front of the mother nature. I have never been unprofessional towards my work but I am stuck now and am not being able to join the shoot that makes me sad.” Jasmin will be seen in two shows this year Khatron Ke Khiladi and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.