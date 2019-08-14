THIS actress joins the cast of Colors’ Shubh Aarambh

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is gearing up for their next project for Colors. Their upcoming show is titled Shubh Aarambh. The show will feature Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actress Mahima Makwana and De De Pyaar De fame Bhavin Bhanushali in lead roles.

Now, according to the reports, a popular Gujarati and Hindi Television actress has been roped in for the show. Veteran actress Rupa Divetia has been brought on board to play a powerful and significant character in the show. Divetia is known for her work in shows like Sambhav Asambhav, Shree and she was last seen in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More. She was also part of Tusshar Kapoor and Esha Deol starrer Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa.