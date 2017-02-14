Actress Jyotika Sharma’s musical Valentine’s Day

It is not a rare to see people juggle with multiple talents. But to excel in it all is not an easy task.

TV actress Jyotika Sharma though proves it otherwise.

Not many know that the lovely girl, who has been part of popular shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Havan and many episodics, is also a great singer.

Jyotika, who has roots in music (her father is a composer) is a trained crooner.

Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the actress has launched a romantic song that has been sung, composed and written by her.

Sharing more about her music aspirations, she tells “Although I have been singing for quite a long time, it was until recently when my shows went off air that I realised that I was wasting my talent and God’s gift. From live shows to jingles, I embarked upon a new journey and it has been really fulfilling. I had dedicated a song for my mother last year on Mother’s Day and this time on Valentine’s Day, I wanted to spread the magic of love through my song. It has been getting a great response and i hope people love it.”

Here checkout her video: