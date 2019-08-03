Actress Kangna Sharma reaching new heights

Lavish and glamorous, that’s how many of us see the life of Bollywood stars, but seldom do we realize that a lot of blood, sweat and tears has gone into reaching those heady heights of coveted fame. Not everyone is born with a silver spoon in their mouth; many come from humble backgrounds with dreams to make it big. Here are Kangna sharma who struggled hard for success in the Indian film Industry. She is now on cloud nine as her web series Mona Home Delivery trending on social media.

The series is produced by well-known lyricist and project designer Sajan Agarwal. It has an interesting star cast, with actors like Raju Kher, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Rajesh Sharma, Zakir Husain and Ganesh Acharya, while Kangna Sharma is playing the lead role called Mona. She has worked in the TV show called Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and now would be seen in the Ullu App's web series called Mona-Home Delivery. It is directed by Sanjeev Chadha and produced by Bollywood Dreamz Production. Time and again, Kangna Sharma has proved his talent with the genre of work he has chosen.