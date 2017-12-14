Hot Downloads

Actress Nikita Dutta reveals her fetish for footwears

14 Dec 2017

The one thing that always goes unnoticed is ‘shoes’! No matter how well dressed are you but those perfect pair of shoes definitely adds style statement to your look.

The tall and sexy Nikita Dutta, the lead actress of Sony TV’s Haasil, has a big fetish for shoes.

Yes, the actress who is always spotted well-dressed has more than 50 pair of shoes in her wardrobe.

Isn’t that awesome!

Nikita has a huge collection and variety of sandals, stilettos, sporty shoes and others. She shared the picture of her collection of shoes on her social platform. Took a look!

First love.. after food of course! #Shoeoholic ️

A post shared by Nikita Dutta (@nikifying) on

Stay stylish Nikita!





