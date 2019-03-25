Actress Parvati Vaze gets engaged

MUMBAI: TV actress Parvati Vaze recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Ritesh Nath in a private ceremony. He proposed marriage to her on a short vacation they took together.



The ceremony took place in Udaipur on March 16th, the actress said to a leading publication. She further stated that Ritesh and she have this habit of taking off on a short trip every two months. She had planned a trip to Udaipur in the last week of January, but Ritesh kept pushing it ahead, stating that he had work.



The duo landed on March 4th, and the reason he kept pushing the trip finally became clear to her. They were strolling in the evening and he suddenly got down on his knees and proposed. She realized that he must have been waiting for the ring.



Parvati said that the engagement was a hush-hush event as it was a surprise for her also. Her mother, Ritesh, and his parents had already planned the engagement brunch. They had an official engagement party on the 16th.



Parvati and Ritesh have known each other for almost a decade, and it’s their friendship that makes the bond stronger.