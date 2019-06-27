THIS actress to play LEAD antagonist in Ekta Kapoor’s Haivan

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor has been successfully entertaining audience with her family dramas and supernatural shows. Now, the TV Czarina is set to gift a sci-fi thriller to her audience. The producer is coming up with an interesting show on Zee TV, tentatively titled Haivan which will explore the sci-fi bracket on television.

According to earlier media reports, the makers have roped in Mariam Khan- Reporting Live actor Param Singh to play the lead role and were still looking for the right face opposite him. Now, according to the latest reports, south Indian actress Gayathiri Iyer has bagged the project. Apparently, she hasn’t been finalized as the female protagonist but the lead antagonist of the show.



Gayatri made her Bollywood debut last year opposite Ajay Devgan in Raid. This upcoming sci-fi show will mark her TV debut.