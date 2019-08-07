THIS actress to QUIT Ishq Subhan Allah?

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah, which airs on Zee TV, is a popular daily serial. With its unique storyline, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. It features Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh in lead roles.



The show has entertained viewers since its inception and also has a spin off series titled Ishq Aaj Kal that streams on Zee5. However, reportedly, Eisha Singh who plays the character of Zara in the show might call it quits.



According to the latest reports, Eisha who rose to fame with the show is about to make an exit from the show. Well, the reason for her exit is cited to be a Bollywood project that she has been approached for. Just like many other TV actresses, Eisha too has gotten an opportunity that is hard to refuse. It is being rumoured that she is thinking about the offer, however there is no confirmation on the same from the actress.