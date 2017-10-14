Made under the banner of Rishi Productions, Kaal Bhairava Rahasya has been making waves since its inception. The show’s promo was launched recently and it started receiving rave reviews for its experiment.

Now, Tellychakkar has some EXCLUSIVE details about the suspense thriller. To start with, on the contrary to the media reports, this won’t be Iqbal’s comeback vehicle; instead Khan would be playing a prominent cameo in the show. Iqbal is pretty pepped about his role, however, playing taciturn, he told us, “I’m just a letter to the whole story! I can’t say anything about my character or the show but yes to clear the air, it is not my show, I’m just playing a major character.”

The show revolves around Rahul Sharma’s character which is also named Rahul. Not to forget, Chhavi Pandey will be playing a very important role in the show as well.

Now, according to the latest developments, TellyChakkar has the female lead of the show - Sargun Kaur. A fresh face from Delhi, Sargun will be playing Gauri who is the priest’s (Saurabh Dubey) daughter in the narrative while actor Niveen Ramani plays her brother Anand.

Apart from them, the show directed by Dharmesh Shah boasts of a stellar star cast!

To start with, the veteran Rajesh Puri who is remembered for his character in Hum Log and other many other comic roles over the years will be a part of the show. Shyam Mashalkar, best known for his stint in Bollywood movie, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and TV show, Sasural Genda Phool and veteran actor, Somesh Aggarwal who was part of the iconic show, Nukkad will also be a part of the Star Bharat series.

The talented and versatile actor Mukul Nag whose portrayal of Sai Baba in the historical drama, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba which is still considered as an epitome, will be also be making his comeback through the show. Furthermore, noted TV and film actor, Prithvi Zutshi last seen in Hate Story 3, will play a pivotal role in the show.

The star cast of the show looks promising to the core. Therefore, the expectations from the show are high on another level altogether. Kaal Bhairava Rahasya will air from 30 October at 7.00 P.M.