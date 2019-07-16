THIS actress is the NEW heroine opposite Vivian Dsena in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

MUMBAI: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is one of the long-running shows. The soap, which stars Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena in the lead roles, has been grabbing headlines for the leap in the storyline and new entries.



Talking about new entries, Saahil Uppal entered the show to be paired opposite Rubina, who plays the protagonist Saumya in it. Now, according to the latest reports, Sareeka Dhillon has been roped in to play Vivian aka Harman's new love interest.



Sareeka told about her character to Times of India, “I play the character of Mahi, who is a very positive, shy and polite girl. Harman's parents spot her at a wedding and develop an immediate liking for her. They are looking for someone who can give a happy family life to Harman and Mahi fits the bill according to them. She will be the new girl in Harman's life. The two will soon get married on the show.”



She further told the daily that she likes to play such characters, as they offer a great deal of challenge. She said, “Imagine the girl is so shy that she uses her eyes to express what she feels. Of course, the character will undergo a transformation, but I am not at liberty to reveal it yet.”



Sareeka is joining the show midway. When she was asked if joining a show midway poses a huge challenge to an actor, she said that she doesn’t find it challenging. She said she feels the same whether she is part of a project right since its inception or joins a show midway. She also mentioned that she doesn’t let the pressure of establishing herself in an ongoing show get to her and that she only focuses on her character.



