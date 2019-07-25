THIS actress is the reason behind Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes’ BREAK-UP!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. The duo is currently seen in the hit television soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The two set the rumour mills abuzz every time they are clicked together. There have been constant reports that they are dating each other in real life. However, later, Erica went on to state that there is no truth to it. But, interestingly, the two continued to be seen together and it was being said that they are more than just friends.

Now, according to the latest reports, the duo has called it quits. So, who is responsible behind their breakup? According to a report in SpotboyE.com, it's a 26-year-old Priyanka Solanki from Jaipur, who acted in the serial Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon in 2013 but failed to rocket after that. Rumour has it that Parth suddenly became a bit too friendly with Priyanka.

The report further stated that Erica didn’t like it and that she tried to brush it off in the beginning but later it got the better of her.