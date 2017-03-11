Actress Veena Malik gets divorce

Actress Veena Malik, known in India for her stint in reality TV show "Bigg Boss 4", has been granted divorce from businessman Asad Khattak, her husband of three years, at a court here.



Veena's counsel Ali Ahmed has confirmed the separation between her and Asad, saying that the family court issued the decree on January 31, 2017, after the actress filed for 'Khula' (divorce), The News International reported.



The court passed a decree in favour of Veena as Khattak failed to proceed with the case, Ahmed said, refusing to give any further details.



Veena got married to Khattak on December 2013. They have a son and daughter together.



According to sources, Veena filed for the divorce after a rift with Khattak and his family over her return to showbiz, The News International said.



The actress has worked across the film and TV industry in Pakistan and India. In Bollywood, she has done two item songs as well, and Veena also dabbled in the Kannada film world "Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Maga".

(Source: IANS)