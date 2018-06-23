Home > Tv > Tv News
Actress Yogita Bihani says spending few moments of happiness with underprivileged children is the perfect day out for her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jun 2018 09:00 PM

The actress, who is seen in Ekta Kapoor's show "Dil Hi Toh Hai", spends her weekends collecting the extra food prepared at lavish hotels and restaurants in the city and distributes the same amongst needy children from the slums near Bandra reclamation.

She works with an NGO, and teaches basic sanitation and hygiene practices to the children.

"It feels nice to make others happy. We are blessed that we have a loving family, food and a protective home. But, there are so many people around us who can't afford to have a single meal in a day. It's a small effort from our end to make the world a better place for all," Yogita said in a statement to IANS.

She added: "We collect extra food from few restaurants and distribute it amongst underprivileged children. We also try to educate them about basic hygiene practices which can protect them and their family from diseases. Most of the little ones are very creative and talented but they can't afford basic schooling. Also, lack of awareness inhibits them from becoming an important part of society.

"We are trying our best to provide as much as we can for them so that they always have a smile on their faces. Spending few moments of happiness with them is the perfect day out for me."

