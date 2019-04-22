News

Adaa Khan to bid adieu to Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara?

MUMBAI: Adaa Khan, who is playing the main lead role in Colors’ Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, might bid farewell to the show.   

Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara is a supernatural TV series, and in addition to Adaa, it stars actors like Arhaan Behll, Shilpa Saklani and Vaishali Thakkar in key roles.  

According to media reports, the show has failed to garner the desired TRPs and might go off air soon. But as a last-ditch effort, the makers (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) are planning to bring a twist in the narrative. As per the plot, Sitara Shekhawat (Adaa) will be sent into coma for two months. And then the story will revolve around a new entry, and the production house is auditioning for a new face for the same.     

According to SpotboyE.com’s source, "The channel is contemplating if the show should be withdrawn as the ratings are quite poor. Adaa has been informed and frankly she is also looking for a getaway."

