Adaa Khan in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

MUMBAI: As promised, we are back with another development on Colors’ most popular and top-rated reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting on celebrities who have been approached by the makers to participate in this season of KKK.

We have already updated readers about Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal, Dharmesh Yelende, Pooja Banerjee, and Kavita Kaushik.

The latest addition to the list is the beautiful Adaa Khan.

Adaa, who rose to fame with Naagin and recently wrapped up Sitara on Colors, is in talks for KKK Season 10.

We tried reaching out Adaa, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

KKK 10 will be shot in Bulgaria. Host Rohit Shetty and the contestants are expected to fly out in the beginning of July.