Adaa Khan joins 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil'

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2017 06:33 PM

 Popular TV actress Adaa Khan has been roped in to play a glamorous business woman in TV show "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil".

Adaa has started shooting for the show. She will be seen as Aahana, who will enter the lives of Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) and Naina.

"We have been giggling all day in between shots. Adaa and I have been friends for a while and it is so refreshing to have her join us on the show, bringing in some new twists and turns," Arjun, who has worked with Adaa in "Naagin", said in a statement.

"Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil" is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

