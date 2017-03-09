Adaa-Ravi, Hina and Mouni to join &TV stars for Holi Mahotsav

The festival of Holi- the most fun filled day is just round the corner.

And making the day special, &TV is all set to enthral you with an exceptional event night.

To be aired at 10 pm on 13 March, the &TV Holi Mahotsav will be hosted by the Waaris team with other &TV artistes joining them.

As of now, Happu Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Santoshi Maa cast and Rytasha Rathore aka Badho Bahu will be seen making the event more entertaining.

Wait for more...

Celebrated stars Adaa Khan and Ravi Dubey will be seen romancing for a special dance number. And sexy beauty Mouni Roy will also showcase her dancing skills.

Hina Khan, who is on a spree to shed her bahu avatar will also perform to some modern songs and present her new persona during the Holi function.

Seems like a star studded event, isn’t it?

With the team currently shooting for the sequences we could not reach them for a comment.