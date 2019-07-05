Adah Sharma, Priyank Sharma, Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh starrer 'The Holiday' trailer is out!

MUMBAI: The trailer of the perfect vacation of the year is here and we can’t stop gushing about it! ‘The Holiday’ embarks upon the journey of the vivacious Mehak (Adah Sharma) who plans a first of its kind bachelorette with her “brides-men”! Created by Lakshya Raj Anand, the show is one that definitely can’t be missed.

The eccentric Patrick (Priyank Sharma), the suave Armaan (Aashim Gulati) and the eloquent Kabir (Veer Rajwant Singh) join Mehak (Adah) on what promises to be ‘The Holiday’ of a lifetime and this bride squad is goals!! So get ready for the craziest bachelorette, coming soon on The Zoom Studios YouTube channel and Zoom TV.



Witness the effervescent story of friendship and life with The Holiday. Stay tuned.