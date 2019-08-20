Adding the flavour of love, Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya enjoy making breakfast together!

MUMBAI: One of the most popular bahus on Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her digital debut in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Donning the role of a chef, the actress will be seen cooking a host of lip-smacking recipes much to the delight of every foodie. Divyanka in her real-life too seems to be fond of cooking, revealing that she loves to cook breakfast with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya.

With the couple spending time together cooking the most important meal of the day, Divyanka went on to say how much she looks forward to it. “Catching up in-between our hectic schedules and spending time with each other is something that we both look forward to. It's so relaxing when we prepare oatmeal and smoothies for breakfast together followed by a workout to kickstart our day. Spending quality time with Vivek is destressing for me.”

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is a story of two aspiring Chefs - Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal). The trailer gives a sneak peek into their lives as they fall in love but get separated due to circumstances. The series will explore tears, love, and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya and Vikram streaming on 3rd September.