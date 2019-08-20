News

Adding the flavour of love, Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya enjoy making breakfast together!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular bahus on Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her digital debut in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Donning the role of a chef, the actress will be seen cooking a host of lip-smacking recipes much to the delight of every foodie. Divyanka in her real-life too seems to be fond of cooking, revealing that she loves to cook breakfast with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya.

With the couple spending time together cooking the most important meal of the day, Divyanka went on to say how much she looks forward to it. “Catching up in-between our hectic schedules and spending time with each other is something that we both look forward to. It's so relaxing when we prepare oatmeal and smoothies for breakfast together followed by a workout to kickstart our day. Spending quality time with Vivek is destressing for me.”

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is a story of two aspiring Chefs - Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal). The trailer gives a sneak peek into their lives as they fall in love but get separated due to circumstances. The series will explore tears, love, and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya and Vikram streaming on 3rd September.

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya, ALTBalaji, Upcoming Web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Aalesha
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

past seven days