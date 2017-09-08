Actress Additi Gupta, who essayed the role of a mother in "Qubool Hai", says that she doesn't want to portray a mother on screen again.



"I did a cameo in 'Ishqbaaaz' because the production house was good and I have worked with them and I love the show. I also did it to get out of the mother image. I want to let people know that I am young and I am not open to play a mom. So don't call me for such roles," Additi said in a statement.



On "Ishqbaaaz", she played one of the protagonists' girlfriend.



Asked about her experience on the show, she said: "'Ishqbaaaz' journey was fabulous. I had a great time. It was stress-free."



How does she pick roles?



"I just make sure that the role is strong and challenging. It should be entertaining for me to work on or else it gets so boring. Also, the viewers should get to see stories revolving around me. I like edgy characters as they have no limitations," said "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil" actress.



Does she regret being part of any show?



"Yes, 'Pardes...' was definitely one show that I regret being part of because when commitments are made to you and are not fulfilled, it hurts. So, even I was. But again, it was a learning experience," she said about the show which she quit earlier this year.

