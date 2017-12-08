Hot Downloads

Adhiraj goes overgenerous; moves Devi to a bedroom in Zee TV’s Jeet Gayi...

The viewers have already witnessed enough build-up of drama and misunderstandings between Adhiraj (Krip Kapur Suri) and Devi (Yesha Rughani) in Zee TV’s Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More (Jay Production).

The upcoming track will come in as a relief to the viewers as Adhiraj, for the first time, will take up for Devi in front of his family.

Yes. The time has finally come!

Adhiraj and Devi were always meant to fall in love, given that they are the ‘hero and heroine’ of the show and that they are paired opposite each other but the story will hit another level altogether in the coming days. 

It will so happen that Adhiraj’s bhabhi (Sapna Thakur) will blame Devi for poisoning the food cooked for Maa Sa (Roopa Divatia). Adhiraj will give a silent ear to all the allegations put on Devi but as soon as bhabhi will cross her limits, Adhiraj will give a piece of his mind to her and the others in the family.

Not only that, he will move Devi from the Kaal Kothri to an extravagant bedroom.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates. 

