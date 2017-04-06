Adi-Alia to get into trouble in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Seems like Raman-Ishita (Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi) are doomed when it comes to their children.

Time and again, the couple has been left trying to clear out the mess their kids create.

In the coming episodes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms), Raman and Ishita will find themselves sorting out Adi’s (Abhishek Verma) major trouble.

The young man who has moved out of the house to work independently was accompanied by Alia (Krishna Mukherjee). Now the place Hisar, where the two would head, will be have a conservative environment, and seeing them together, the people would get outraged.

Shared a source, “The panchayat would confront the young couple and forbid them to live together. They will also decide to punish Alia for staying with a guy without marriage.”

Ouch!

Wondering what will happen next?

Well, Raman and Ishita will reach in time and manage to salvage the situation.

But guys, there’s more. Soon, Ashok (Sangram Singh) will be seen entering the scene with more vengeance and angst against the Bhalla family.

What new troubles lie ahead for Raman and Ishita? Well, only time will tell!

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.