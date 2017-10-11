TellyChakkar.com had already reported about the ongoing developments of Esselvisions’ popular daily Vani Rani that that Nandini (Niya Sharma) and Siddharth (Rahulram Manchanda) are in love with each other while Nandini’s grandfather Radhe Shyam is against it.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to witness some interesting twists revolving around the ongoing tracks.

The loyal viewers would know that Nandini’s family is not ready to approve her relationship with Siddharth as they are against Vani, Adi (Jitendra Nokewal) will come with an idea.

Adi will disguise himself as a Sardar so that his brother Siddharth can meet Nandini. Adi will meet Nandini’s family and tell them that he wants to take revenge from Vani and asks Radheshyam to join him in his missing as he too hates Vani.

Adi just wanted to divert the thought process of Nandini’s family members with his plan so that Siddharth and Nandini can get a chance to meet.

When we contacted Jitendra, he said, “It was fun playing a Sardar as I have never wore the turban before.”

Well, it would be fun for the audience to watch if Adi succeeds in his mission or not.

Keep reading this space for more updates.