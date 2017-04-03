Adi-Ruhi’s fight to intensify; part ways in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Sibling rivalry is fun but it can be a pain for parents.

Yes, handling two adults who are ready to pull each other’s hair at the drop of the hat, can be really difficult for parents.

Something similar is being experienced by Raman and Ishita (Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi) in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In the recent episodes, Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) have been fighting like cats and dogs. Their ego hassles had left Raman and Ishita helpless and now, they will decide to take charge of things.

Ishita will confront both the children and tell them that the time has come for them to prove their mettle. She would state that she doesn’t want to side anyone and will give them individual chances to build their career.

Shared a source, “With this Adi-Ruhi will decide to part ways and work on their individual project. While Adi will move to Khandpur to work on Mani’s (Sumeet Sachdev) assignment, Ruhi will take charge of things in Raman’s office.”

Ouch! Will this separation bring them closer or will the brother-sister duo part ways for good?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

