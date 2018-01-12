Aditi Arya, Ruhi Singh to debut in digital space

Actresses Aditi Arya and Ruhi Singh, who have featured in films, are set to debut into the digital space with web series "Spotlight 2".

The musical digital series by Viu has been written by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and directed by Siddhant Sachdeva.

"Working in 'Spotlight 2' opened my eyes and layers as an actor. I've genuinely learnt a lot from Siddhant, Karan and Ruhi and lived my character with several emotional parallels to my real self. No other project would ever be as close to my heart as this was," Aditi said in a statement.

Ruhi said her character was a bit difficult to play.

"It was a very interesting experience working on the series as I've never played anything like this before. It was a very difficult character to play, and I have sincere respect for my director and the fellow cast. Also, the association with Vikram Bhatt was a cherry on the cake as I've always been an ardent appreciator of his work," she said.

"Spotlight 2" will premiere on the app in last week of January.