Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Aditi Arya, Ruhi Singh to debut in digital space

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2018 05:50 PM
Actresses Aditi Arya and Ruhi Singh, who have featured in films, are set to debut into the digital space with web series "Spotlight 2".
 
The musical digital series by Viu has been written by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and directed by Siddhant Sachdeva. 
 
"Working in 'Spotlight 2' opened my eyes and layers as an actor. I've genuinely learnt a lot from Siddhant, Karan and Ruhi and lived my character with several emotional parallels to my real self. No other project would ever be as close to my heart as this was," Aditi said in a statement. 
 
Ruhi said her character was a bit difficult to play. 
 
"It was a very interesting experience working on the series as I've never played anything like this before. It was a very difficult character to play, and I have sincere respect for my director and the fellow cast. Also, the association with Vikram Bhatt was a cherry on the cake as I've always been an ardent appreciator of his work," she said.
 
"Spotlight 2" will premiere on the app in last week of January. 
 
(Source: IANS) 
Tags > Spotlight 2, web series, Aditi Arya, Ruhi Singh, Vikram Bhatt, Siddhant Sachdeva,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days