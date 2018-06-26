Home > Tv > Tv News
Aditi Bhatia excited to show her comic skills

26 Jun 2018 03:02 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Bhatia, best known for her work in the romantic drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is excited about being a part of the comedy show Comedy Circus Returns. The show is set to make a comeback after five years.

This time, the show will introduce a new set of comedians with actress Archana Puran Singh and actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan taking the judge's seat yet again.

Produced by Optimystix, the show has roped in Aditi.

"The moment I got a call from the production team, I was really excited. I am looking forward to being a part of this show as I have been watching this show since childhood and I love the show a lot. We have just started shooting and my experience on this show has been amazing," Aditi said in a statement.

Comedy Circus Returns is soon going to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

