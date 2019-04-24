Aditi Bhatia nostalgic about her 'old' self

MUMBAI: The stunning telly town beauty, Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is mesmerizing millions of hearts with her gorgeous smile and killer eyes.

Aditi started her career at a young age and worked in quite a bunch of commercials. The admirable actress is quite the teen sensation and enjoys a rocking fan following.

The actress, who was also seen in Zee TV’s Tashan-E-Ishq, has already spread her wings into the world of Bollywood. She has been a part of quite a bunch of big banner movies like Vivah (2006), The Train (2007), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Chance Pe Dance (2010), and Sarghisiyan (2017).

Aditi is quite active on social media and loves to stay in touch with her followers. She takes time out from her hectic shooting schedule to share a slice of her life with her fans every now and then.

Newly, she shared a video where she is cursing her old version of Ruhi and captioned it as “Overacting ki dukaan.”

Take a look below:

Isn’t it funny?