Aditi finds a sister of a lifetime in Kratika

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Sharma Ved considers her onscreen sibling and co-actress Kratika Sengar a sister.

"Kratika has become my sister for a lifetime. She scolds me off screen whenever I make mistakes, but she also makes me feel loved. We also bond due to our love for pets. We are pet lovers. We have lots of fun off screen," Aditi shared.

What do you think about Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki and Kartika Sengar?

Aditi and Kratika play sisters in the show "Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki"

