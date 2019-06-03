Aditi Rathore and ex Shreedhan Singh approached to be a part of Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: Aditi Rathore is a well-known television actress. She made her debut with Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya as Rachna Mehra and rose to fame with her character Avni in Naamkarann where she was seen alongside Zain Imam. She has finally made news after a sabbatical of almost a year.

If latest media reports are to be believed, Aditi has been approached for the new season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

News has it that the actress has been approached to be a part of Nach Baliye 9 along with ex-boyfriend Shreedhan Singh. For the uninitiated, the duo was in a relationship but parted ways in 2017.

However, there is no confirmation on their participation yet.

Speaking about Nach Baliye 9, according to reports, the show will see half of the team divided into exes and those who are married or are in a relationship. The show was earlier supposed to go on floors in June, but got postponed and will now take some time before it finally goes on the floor.

Would you like to see Aditi Rathore and Shreedhan Singh in Nach Baliye 9?