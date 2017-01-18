Hot Downloads

Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the Top TV Face of the Year 2016 (Female)?

Who is the Top TV Face of the Year 2016 (Female)?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Aditi Sajwan suffers burns while shooting for Chidiya Ghar

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 07:22 PM

Actors getting injured on sets is always bad news.  

Today, the talented actress Aditi Sajwan, who plays the role of Koyal in SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar, met with an accident while shooting.

To know more about the mishap, we buzzed Aditi, who shared, “While shooting for one of the scenes with an incense burner, the hot stick fell on my hand and saree. I quickly doused my saree to avoid any burn. However, the stick got stuck in my bangle and it burned my wrist. I have got boils and applied ointment and later met the doctor." 

She continued, “It was my carelessness and my crew members helped to avoid any major mishap.”

The actress shared her ‘painful’ picture on Instagram. 

Have a look!

Get well soon Aditi!

Tags > Aditi Sajwan, suffers burns, shooting, Chidiya Ghar, SAB TV, injured,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top