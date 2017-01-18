Aditi Sajwan suffers burns while shooting for Chidiya Ghar

Actors getting injured on sets is always bad news.

Today, the talented actress Aditi Sajwan, who plays the role of Koyal in SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar, met with an accident while shooting.

To know more about the mishap, we buzzed Aditi, who shared, “While shooting for one of the scenes with an incense burner, the hot stick fell on my hand and saree. I quickly doused my saree to avoid any burn. However, the stick got stuck in my bangle and it burned my wrist. I have got boils and applied ointment and later met the doctor."

She continued, “It was my carelessness and my crew members helped to avoid any major mishap.”

The actress shared her ‘painful’ picture on Instagram.

Have a look!

Get well soon Aditi!