Aditi Sharma bonds with Ratan Rajpoot

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2017 02:31 PM

Actress Aditi Sharma says she has formed a close bond with colleague Ratan Rajpoot, adding that she considers Ratan as her sister.

According to sources, Aditi and Ratan met like long lost sisters when they had to shoot 'mahasangam' episode of "Gangaa" and "Santoshi".

"They were seen catching up on their lives and discussing their work. They had lunch together and shared the same vanity van," added the source.

"It's always a pleasure to work with Ratan. She is such a genuine person and an amazing actor. Our bond is not that of co-actors but we are like sisters and shooting with her is always great. We had a gala time when she was on the set," Aditi said in a statement.

The show is aired on &TV.

Tags > Aditi Sharma, actress, bond, Ratan Rajpoot, Santoshi Maa, Gangaa, &TV, Mahasangam,

