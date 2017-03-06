Aditi Tailang pairied opposite Karan Mehra in Khatmal-E-Ishque

‘Show me the money...’

Wondering why we are singing this song on Monday morning.

Well, for we have news of a replacement on a TV show that fell flat owing to monetary issues!

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Ankita Sharma being signed to play the wife of Karan Mehra in the upcoming story of Khatmal-E-Ishque. But with money becoming an hindrance, the role will now be essayed by Aditi Tailang, who will make a comeback to TV after a long break.

The Garima Productions series will see a new romantic story in the coming days with Karan playing the lead. The actor, who was on a sabbatical post his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was last seen in Bigg Boss, where he failed to make a mark.

In his comeback vehicle, Karan will be seen dabbling with romance and comedy. The tale will have him play a bored husband who will find love in his zumba trainer.

As reported, Sheena Bajaj will play the other woman in the story.

Now, coming to the wife’s character, Aditi, who has played lead roles in shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Lapataganj – Ek Baar Phir and has been part of Gulaal, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo will enact a strong character.

As per sources, the team has begun shoot from today and the month long series will air soon.

We could not reach the actor for a comment.