Aditya Bhatia’s WIN makes friend Saurabh Pandey PROUD

MUMBAI: Aditya Bhatia, an athlete and businessman, has proved that 'Where there is a will, there is a way.'



Bhatia sufferes from a genetic muscle disorder called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, better known as FSHD, which is characterised by a wasting and weakening of shoulders, arms, face, abdomen, and leg muscles.



He had been receiving stem cell treatment until the Union Health Ministry notifying 'stem cell-derived products' as 'new drugs'.



Towards the end of March, a New Delhi based clinic informed Aditya that he could no longer receive stem cell treatment that they have been giving him for five years for his disorder.



On Tuesday, Aditya filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court claiming that 'life-sustaining treatment' should be allowed considering his health.



The result of the hearing was in Aditya’s favor, and the court has now allowed Aditya’s treatment.



Aditya’s close friend Saurabh Pandey, who is a TV actor told Tellychakkar, 'I was supporting Aditya through out, and I’m so grateful to God that things are in his favor.'