Aditya Deshmukh to enter Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

MUMBAI: After featuring in popular daily soaps such as Punnar Vivah, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, MTV Webbed, Reporters, Gumrah, and Veera, Aditya Deshmukh was last seen in Kawach 2 on Colors.

His character has just ended, and while he will soon make a comeback in the show, he has recently shot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he will be playing the role of a lawyer. Not only is he doing fabulously well in the television space but has also shot for a Marathi movie with Swapnil Joshi titled Mogra Phulaalaa and a web series with ace director Vikram Bhatt.

With this phenomenal growth as an actor, we asked Aditya experience shooting for Kasautii and his career plans. He said, 'Well, Kawach is a supernatural show, so there are possibilities of characters coming back. Kasautii is my ninth project with the Balaji camp, and it is an honour to have this opportunity and to know that they recognize my talent. I had a great time shooting with the cast of Kasautii. Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, and other actors were humble and grounded.'

'I cannot divulge any information about what is going to unfold in the episodes to come, but it will be a high-voltage drama, which will add spice to the show. The challenge was to complete the shoot of three days in one day, and overall, it was a wonderful experience,' he added.

Way to go, Aditya!