Aditya determined to unite Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming story of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase shocking twists and turns.
It was earlier seen that Aditya spots Naira at a temple. Naira runs away from there after seeing Aditya, while the latter bumps into Kartik.
Aditya informs Kartik that Naira is alive. Kartik refuses to believe Aditya’s words and proceeds with the marriage rituals.
This time, viewers will get to witness Aditya in a positive light, as he is determined to unite Kartik and Naira.
It will be really interesting to see what Aditya does to ensure that Kartik believes him and does not marry Vedika.
