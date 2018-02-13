Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Aditya to die; real villain revealed in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2018 06:34 PM

Mumbai: Star Bharat’s Kaal Bhairav Rahasya is soon set to witness a major drama. The thriller will see a major high point in the storyline in the recent future. In the upcoming episode, this week, all the mysteries revolving around the Kaal Bhairav temple will be solved.

According to the upcoming track, Aditya (Ahwaan Kumar) will find out the real villain, who is behind all the deaths. All the ill-happenings in the Siddhpur village are done by Aditya’s sister Namrata (Chhavi Pandey), all of this just for the imported Shivling.

When Aditya finds out that his sister is the culprit, he tries to persuade her. After a heavy confrontation drama, things don’t fall in place correctly. Namrata kills her own brother to save herself.

what do think about Kaal Bhairav Rahasya?

Isn’t it shocking?

Well, yeah there’s so much more that is going to happen in the upcoming episodes. What do you have to say about this shocking track? Comment below your thoughts and stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates.

Tags > Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Star Bharat, Ahwaan Kumar, Chhavi Pandey,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Television Lord Shiva(s) who looked no less than...

Mohit Raina – Devon Ke Dev Mahadev
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days