Aditya to divorce Nisha in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2017 11:00 AM

Missing some major drama in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions)?

Then gear up for a high voltage sequence in the coming episodes.

Tellychakkar.com brings a new piece about an exciting twist from the show which would leave viewers shocked.

As per the plot, Aditya (Sudeep Sahir) will finally give divorce to Nisha (Riddhi Dogra) after being in an unhappy married life for long.

Later, Nisha (Ridhi Dogra) will accuse Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) of having an affair with Aditya and being the reason behind their divorce.

On the other hand, the whole family will believe that Aditya and Jhanvi are having an affair.

What will be Aditya’s next step?

We tried reaching out to Sudeep and Disha but they remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates on your favourite TV shows.

