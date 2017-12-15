Hot Downloads

Aditya to get arrested; Kanak and Uma to reunite in Tu Sooraj

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Dec 2017 02:57 PM

Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, which airs on Star Plus, will soon be coming up with some major twists in its forthcoming episodes.

In the ongoing episodes of the series, the viewers have witnessed the heartbreaking moment between Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and Kanak (Rhea Sharma) when they got divorced.

Now we hear that, things will finally start falling into right place and the duo will reunite soon!!!

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes, Aditya (Ayush Anand) will kidnap Kanak but eventually get arrested as Uma will rescue Kanak on time.

Further, Uma will realize his love for Kanak and refuse to marry Paulomi (Madhura Naik). Uma and Kanak will reunite and bond with love once again.

Will Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) plot against Kanak to separate her again from Uma?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.  





