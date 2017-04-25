Aditya Kapadia and Srman Jain to enter SAB TV’s Trideviyaan

Gear up to enjoy a super exciting new track in SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media).

For the same, makers have roped in television actors Aditya Kapadia and Srman Jain.

Saas Bina Sasural fame Srman and Aditya, who was last seen in Suryaputra Karn, will play paying guests who will enter the Trideviyaan family.

And here comes the twist! Aditya will disguise as a woman for the plot.

Yes, as per storyline, Srman and Aditya (dressed as girl) will enter Chauhan house as a paying guest. Since, bachelors are not allowed there, Aditya will dress up as a girl.

Dinanath (Rituraj Singh) will agree to it but as the same time he and Trideviyaan, will become cautious of their reality.

Commenting on the same, Aditya shared, “For the first time I am disguising as a woman on TV. Since, I liked my character a lot I agreed to be part of it. My character in the show is a playboy and street smart. He always likes to dress up as a girl and play pranks with his friends. This time he has turned into his best friend's wife to stay in the Chauhan house.”

Good luck guys!